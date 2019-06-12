Dr. Ashkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ashkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ashkar, MD
Dr. John Ashkar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ashkar's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7563
Ditmas Park Care Center2107 Ditmas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 621-7100
Trialspark Inc355 Ovington Ave Ste 202, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 621-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Spent over 30 minutes with me even though I was his last appointment. First time in my life I felt like a doctor wasn't rushing me out the door. He is a good doctor.
About Dr. John Ashkar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1073568184
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashkar speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.