Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ashley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ashley, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ashley works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Dermatology6565 S Yale Ave Ste 1200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have be a patient of Dr Ashley for 15 years. He is always on time and very efficient. Lovely bedside manner. He is the best.
About Dr. John Ashley, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1063411825
Education & Certifications
- Ou Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashley has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
