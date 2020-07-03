See All Pediatricians in Macclenny, FL
Dr. Jean Assi, MD

Pediatrics
2.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean Assi, MD

Dr. Jean Assi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macclenny, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Assi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    124 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 259-5766
  2. 2
    Gabriella Assi MD LLC
    5851 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-1471
  3. 3
    Children's Health Associates
    3710 Grandy Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 396-3964
  4. 4
    Obgyn Health Center P A
    1445 Dunn Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Chronic Neck Pain
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jean Assi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1255436200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Assi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Assi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Assi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Assi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.