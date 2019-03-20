Dr. John Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Atkinson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Atkinson, MD
Dr. John Atkinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson?
Highly recommend this Doctor. We had a family member in a very fragile state and needed a biopsy. Dr. Atkinson was able to perform this procedure with a high degree of success. Our family could not be happier. He is a very experienced and confident doctor. Can't say enough good things about him!!!
About Dr. John Atkinson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740250752
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Atkinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.