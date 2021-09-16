Dr. John Attokaren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attokaren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Attokaren, MD
Overview
Dr. John Attokaren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
John Attokaren, MD11600 Atlantis Pl Ste B, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 664-4449
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring doctor that takes his time with patients.
About Dr. John Attokaren, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1831297423
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- Jersey City Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attokaren has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attokaren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
