Dr. John Atwater, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Atwater, MD

Dr. John Atwater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Atwater works at Orthopedic Spine Care America in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atwater's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Spine Care America
    1260 37th St Ste 102, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 213-9809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 28, 2015
    Very knowledgable & informative. Great compassion for his patients
    Kate Gallup in Oglesby, IL — Dec 28, 2015
    About Dr. John Atwater, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English, French
    1932115656
    Education & Certifications

    Howard University Hospital|Johns Hopkins University School Med|University Louisville School Of Med
    UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Atwater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atwater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atwater works at Orthopedic Spine Care America in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Atwater’s profile.

    Dr. Atwater has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

