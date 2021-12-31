See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. John Ausiello, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Ausiello, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ausiello works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 31, 2021

Dr. Ausiello orders numerous tests & if any come back out of normal range, he follows up with repeat tests to confirm consistency & truly a cause for concern, plus adds tests to further try to narrow down any problem. The first time I saw him & results were flagged, he had me repeat the tests at a different laboratory to be sure the out of range results were not laboratory specific. That's how fastidious he is! No doctor before sought confirmation or considered potential artifactual results or daily fluctuations. He calls his patients as soon as results are back & watches for them. He tried reaching me by phone several times, including when follow-up results came back while on vacation! That's how devoted and conscientious he is. His tests keep me on track with diet/supplements & he raises the subject of prescription agents available for endocrinological conditions, which I have. I returned to see him after my initial appointment because I found him caring. Every patient welcomes that.
    About Dr. John Ausiello, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588821862
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian/Columbia
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ausiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ausiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ausiello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ausiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ausiello works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ausiello’s profile.

    Dr. Ausiello has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ausiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ausiello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ausiello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ausiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ausiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

