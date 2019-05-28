Overview of Dr. John Axley Jr, MD

Dr. John Axley Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Axley Jr works at JOHN H AXLEY, MD in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.