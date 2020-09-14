Dr. John Babyak Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babyak Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Babyak Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Babyak Jr, MD
Dr. John Babyak Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Babyak Jr works at
Dr. Babyak Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Fifth Ave. Otolaryngologists Inc.7227 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-2144
- 2 2388 Southeast Blvd Ste A, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 629-2144
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babyak Jr?
The ladies working in the office were so nice and friendly. Dr. Babyak was one of the nicest, caring, considerate doctors that I have ever encountered. Being in my 70s we are talking about a lot of doctors. The entire visit was wonderful. The urgent care nurse practitioner referred me to him because she knew of his outstanding reputation. I recommend his office highly.
About Dr. John Babyak Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891880597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babyak Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babyak Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babyak Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babyak Jr works at
Dr. Babyak Jr has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babyak Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Babyak Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babyak Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babyak Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babyak Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.