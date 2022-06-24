Overview of Dr. John Baca, DPM

Dr. John Baca, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Baca works at Total Foot and Ankle in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.