Dr. John Baca, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
-
1
Medical City Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste A212, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7474
-
2
Plano Office6300 W Parker Rd Ste 425, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 942-8080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baca?
Have been a patient of Dr Baca concerning my foot issues, for quite a while,he is very through & caring about about your situation, I highly recommend Dr Baca as one of the best foot. Drs in Plano, Dr Baca. has a happy office atmosphere with Kristy his very capable office manager,??????
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Weil Foot and Ankle Institue
- The Western Pennsylvania Hosp
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Texas State University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Baca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baca speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.
