Dr. John Bacha, DO
Overview
Dr. John Bacha, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center3360 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 619-3115
Palms West Hospital13001 Southern Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 619-3115
Diet and Weight Loss Centers of Palm Beach Gardens2513 BURNS RD, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 619-3115Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing several colorectal surgeons and getting conflicting information, I was still feeling sick and hopeless. After a quick exam, he solved my issue within minutes! I will finally be receiving surgery. He is actually concerned about you, you're not a number.
About Dr. John Bacha, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215129549
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital Wayne State University
- St. John Providence Health System | Michigan State University?s College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Penn St U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacha speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.