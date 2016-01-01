Overview

Dr. John Baird, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Hermann Area District Hospital, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Pershing Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Baird works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO with other offices in Brookfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.