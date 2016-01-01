Dr. John Baird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Baird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Baird, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Hermann Area District Hospital, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Pershing Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Baird works at
Locations
Missouri Heart Center1605 E Broadway Ste 300, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 256-7700
Pershing Memorial Hospital130 E Lockling St, Brookfield, MO 64628 Directions (573) 256-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Audrain Community Hospital
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Hermann Area District Hospital
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- Pershing Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Baird, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird works at
Dr. Baird has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.