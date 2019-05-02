Dr. John Bak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Bak, MD
Dr. John Bak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University Medical School and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bak works at
Dr. Bak's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Surgical Associates - Lakewood11307 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 220, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent--Very caring and attentive; obviously well versed!!
About Dr. John Bak, MD
- Urology
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1063413938
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University At Syracuse
- Georgetown University Medical School
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bak works at
Dr. Bak has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bak speaks Korean.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bak.
