Dr. John Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. John Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Henderson County Community Hospital and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Locations
West Tennessee Medical Group587 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 421-6510
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson County Community Hospital
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.