Dr. John Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Baker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans and White River Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1415 Tulane Ave # 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1739
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
- White River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had gastric bypass July 2001..it was the best decision of my life. Dr.Baker was very very thorough and strict. He expects you to do as he says or he will not do it. It's not a easy way out it's a lifestyle change forever. After 19 years I am still maintaining my weightloss. The day if my surgery I weighed 420lbs and today I weigh 196!!!
About Dr. John Baker, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447239116
Education & Certifications
- LSU Hosp
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Obesity, and more.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
