Dr. John Baker, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Jasper, AL
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Baker, MD

Dr. John Baker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at Richardson & Baker Mds in Jasper, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richardson & Baker Mds
    1446 Jones Dairy Rd Ste 100, Jasper, AL 35501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 221-4916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walker Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Wonderful Doctor just like his daddy was I have used both over the years.
    Tony Rowe — Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Baker, MD
    About Dr. John Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821389081
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baptist Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Samford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at Richardson & Baker Mds in Jasper, AL. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

