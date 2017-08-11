Dr. Balazs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Balazs, DO
Overview of Dr. John Balazs, DO
Dr. John Balazs, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Balazs works at
Dr. Balazs' Office Locations
Drs. Alway Balazs and Associates Inc.425 W Grand Ave Ste 2003, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 233-3611
Digestive Specialists Inc.1157 N Monroe Dr Ste 230, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 723-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Balazs performed emergency surgery on me in 2012 and saved my life.
About Dr. John Balazs, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962505933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngic Allergy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balazs accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balazs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balazs works at
Dr. Balazs has seen patients for Nasal Polyp, Vocal Cord Polyp and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balazs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Balazs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balazs.
