Overview of Dr. John Balbas, MD

Dr. John Balbas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Balbas works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.