Dr. John Baldinger, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Baldinger, MD

Dr. John Baldinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mass Ee Infirm/Retina Assoc

Dr. Baldinger works at Capital Eye Consultants in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baldinger's Office Locations

  1
    Capital Eye Consulants PC
    3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 876-9630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Baldinger performed laser and cataract surgery on both of my eyes in April 2021. I am very pleased with the results. The surgery and PanOptix trifocal lens has greatly improved my vision in both eyes, which appear to have fully healed. I also appreciated how Capital Eye Consultants disclosed my total cost of the surgery in advance.
    Robert M Frisby — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. John Baldinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083761183
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Ee Infirm/Retina Assoc
    Residency
    • U Pittsburgh Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • U Pittsburgh Affil Hosps
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Baldinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baldinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baldinger works at Capital Eye Consultants in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Baldinger’s profile.

    Dr. Baldinger has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

