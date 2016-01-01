Overview of Dr. John Balintona, MD

Dr. John Balintona, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Balintona works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.