Dr. John Balintona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balintona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Balintona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Balintona, MD
Dr. John Balintona, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Dr. Balintona works at
Dr. Balintona's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balintona?
About Dr. John Balintona, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104813583
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balintona accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Balintona using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Balintona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balintona works at
Dr. Balintona has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balintona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balintona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balintona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balintona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balintona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.