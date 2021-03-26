Overview of Dr. John Bangiyev, DO

Dr. John Bangiyev, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AT Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.



Dr. Bangiyev works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Denver in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.