Dr. John Bangiyev, DO

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Bangiyev, DO

Dr. John Bangiyev, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AT Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Dr. Bangiyev works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Denver in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bangiyev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreen Building
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 872-6451
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Ent Associates - Denver
    2055 N High St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0048
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Tonsillectomy
Adenoidectomy
Sleep Apnea
Tonsillectomy
Adenoidectomy

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chromosome 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Incompetence Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Papilloma Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Dr. Bangiyev explained what our options clearly and in plain English. He was very sweet with my child, who clearly did not want to be at the appointment and did not wish to cooperate.
    — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. John Bangiyev, DO

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891082491
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Children's Medical Center|University of Utah|Utah Hosp
    • Detroit Medical Center|Michigan State University
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • AT Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bangiyev, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangiyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bangiyev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bangiyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bangiyev has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangiyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangiyev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangiyev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangiyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangiyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

