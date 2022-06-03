Dr. John Barbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barbour, MD
Overview of Dr. John Barbour, MD
Dr. John Barbour, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Barbour works at
Dr. Barbour's Office Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (202) 955-6001
-
2
Ilene R Robeck MD8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 514, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 972-6655Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Inova Wound Healing Center3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 180, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 876-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbour?
I saw this doctor for an emergency visit after a mouth injury. The office staff was lovely, they fit me in as needed, and the doctor and his assistants were professional and knowledgeable. The office atmosphere itself is beautiful, and the whole experience was fantastic, especially because I was so nervous and worried about my extensive injury.
About Dr. John Barbour, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1760571210
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbour works at
Dr. Barbour has seen patients for Bedsores, Wrist Fracture, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.