Dr. John Barbour, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barbour works at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Wrist Fracture, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.