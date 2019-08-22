Overview of Dr. John Bargren, MD

Dr. John Bargren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Bargren works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.