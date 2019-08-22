See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lakewood, WA
Dr. John Bargren, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Bargren, MD

Dr. John Bargren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bargren works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bargren's Office Locations

    Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood
    7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 582-7257
    Puget Sound Orthopaedics
    1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 830-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Bargren, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750392049
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
