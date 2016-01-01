Dr. John Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barker, MD
Overview of Dr. John Barker, MD
Dr. John Barker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Barker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barker's Office Locations
-
1
Sunset Mental Health Center1990 41st Ave, San Francisco, CA 94116 Directions (415) 753-7255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barker?
About Dr. John Barker, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487794020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barker works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.