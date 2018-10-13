Dr. John Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Schuessler Pope Kehl Barnes & Durso1062 Forsyth St Ste 3B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-3454
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnes is the best around. Although it takes a while to be seen, this is mostly given to the fact that he is loyal to his patients who may be recovering from surgery, in process of giving birth, etc. Any concerns I have had, Dr. Barnes answers (honestly and straight to the point) using his education and 20+ years of experience. If you're looking for a doctor to sugar-coat things, he's not going to be your best choice. If you're looking for a dedicated and hard-working doc, Barnes is your guy
About Dr. John Barnes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.