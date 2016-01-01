See All Radiation Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. John Barrett, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. John Barrett, MD

Dr. John Barrett, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with National Cancer Institute, NIH

Dr. Barrett works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barrett's Office Locations

  1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4
    Augusta University Medical Center
    821 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Barrett, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568571537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Residency
    • National Cancer Institute, NIH
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Barrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

