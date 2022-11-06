See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. John Barry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Barry, MD

Dr. John Barry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Barry works at BALTIMORE WASHINGTON MEDICAL CENTER in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Community Medical Group - Orthopaedics
    301 Hospital Dr # 801, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Nov 06, 2022
I have had 2 surgeries from Dr. Barry. The first was on my leg that other doctors had said needed to be amputated. He saved my leg and it is fine to this day. The second surgery was to remove two collapsed discs in my neck. I was absolutely in pain and miserable. I was walking 4 hours after surgery and have been pain free for years since. Dr. Barry is the BEST!
Steve W — Nov 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Barry, MD
About Dr. John Barry, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730161456
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
Residency
Medical Education
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barry works at BALTIMORE WASHINGTON MEDICAL CENTER in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Barry’s profile.

Dr. Barry has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

