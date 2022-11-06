Overview of Dr. John Barry, MD

Dr. John Barry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Barry works at BALTIMORE WASHINGTON MEDICAL CENTER in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

