Dr. John Barry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
University of Maryland Community Medical Group - Orthopaedics301 Hospital Dr # 801, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8170
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
I have had 2 surgeries from Dr. Barry. The first was on my leg that other doctors had said needed to be amputated. He saved my leg and it is fine to this day. The second surgery was to remove two collapsed discs in my neck. I was absolutely in pain and miserable. I was walking 4 hours after surgery and have been pain free for years since. Dr. Barry is the BEST!
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
