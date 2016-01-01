Dr. John Bartnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bartnik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from Copernicus Med Academy Cracov Poland and is affiliated with Ascension Standish Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Scheurer Hospital.
Saginaw Valley Foot and Ankle Center5400 Mackinaw Rd Ste 2100, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 372-6479
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Scheurer Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Hematology
- English
- 1740211275
- Med Oncology and Hematology University Of Pittsburgh School Of Med Pittsburgh Pa
- Hahnemann University Hospital Pittsburgh Pa; St Francis Med Center Pittsburgh Pa
- St Francis Med Center Pittsburgh Pa
- Copernicus Med Academy Cracov Poland
Dr. Bartnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartnik has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartnik.
