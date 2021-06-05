Dr. John Barton, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barton, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Barton, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
Eye Deal Vision8202 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 236-0001
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barton has to be one of the best dentists in San Antonio. He is patient, thorough, and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Barton to anyone who has some hesitancy in addressing their dental needs.
About Dr. John Barton, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1043763329
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.