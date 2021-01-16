Dr. John Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. John Barton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 703, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m on pregnancy number 3 with Dr. Barton and wouldn’t want anyone else. He explains everything very well and helps you plan for what could happen. He takes the utmost precautions with the babies and the mother. And he will face any obstacles head on.
About Dr. John Barton, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1629088869
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Coll Med|University Ky College Med
Frequently Asked Questions
