Overview of Dr. John Bashant, DO

Dr. John Bashant, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Bashant works at Prime Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.