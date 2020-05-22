Dr. John Battin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Battin, MD
Dr. John Battin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Mon Health Urology1000 J D Anderson Dr Ste 401, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3074Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. Battin saved my life! I had had renal cell cancer in my right kidney growing for at least 6 yrs due to the size of it with no symptoms, it was found during an ER visit bc of abdominal pains, a CT Scan was performed and the cell was found, i was referred to Dr. Battin, after several visits and preparations Dr. Battin took that kidney out November 11, 2008, i had to have no Chemo no Radiation nothing, i have been cancer free be 12 years come November! I highly recommend Dr. Battin he is a caring friendly makes you feel safe under his wings kind of Doctor! I give him **********Stars!
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003866641
- West Virginia University Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Battin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Battin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.