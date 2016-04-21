See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. John Bauers, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (11)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Bauers, MD

Dr. John Bauers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Bauers works at Western New York Medical PC in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bauers' Office Locations

    Western New York Medical PC
    4979 Harlem Rd Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 923-4380
    Res Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services
    3871 Harlem Rd Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 681-4088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Bauers, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942297122
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bauers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauers works at Western New York Medical PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bauers’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

