Dr. John Beal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Beal, DO
Dr. John Beal, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Beal's Office Locations
Tulsa Ob-gyn Associates2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-9641
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beal?
Dr. Beal is everything you want in a doctor. His bedside manner is impeccable. He is great at making you feel calm, taken care of and in good hands. He is super knowledgeable. I truly trusted him with my health and my babies health and all he did was prove us right. I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my pregnancy or gynecological care. Dr. Beal is truly meant to be a doctor. He is great in his career. His staff, Sylvia and Taryn are both amazing and so sweet. If I had any questions I always knew Sylvia was just a call or message away and she would respond very quickly. They truly care about their patients.
About Dr. John Beal, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457329815
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beal has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
