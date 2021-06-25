See All Urologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD

Urology
4.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD

Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Beasley Jr works at Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Beasley Jr's Office Locations

    Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia
    3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 205, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 739-3660
    Lexington Urology - West Columbia
    222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 739-3660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr. Beasley is a very caring doctor. Very knowledgeable in his field of medicine. I would recommend him my friends and family.
    Paula Higgins — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962416073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beasley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beasley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beasley Jr has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beasley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

