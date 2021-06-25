Overview of Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD

Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Beasley Jr works at Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.