Dr. John Beatrous, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Associated Surgical Specialists, LLC350 Lakeview Ct #A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
I made an appointment for my 80 yr old sister. All of a sudden she could not hear. Dr Beatrous cleared her ears of wax. It was complicated bc she has a perforated eardrum since she was a child. He took great care to do a thorough , complete job. She could hear beautifully after her treatment. He explained what he was doing at every stage and could not have been nicer or more gentle. She works still and could not hear phone calls . He solved that problem ! The staff is excellent. Courteous and professional. Thank you for taking care of my sister.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Ochsner Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Beatrous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatrous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beatrous using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beatrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beatrous has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beatrous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatrous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatrous.
