Dr. John Beavers, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. John Beavers, MD
Overview of Dr. John Beavers, MD
Dr. John Beavers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Beavers works at
Dr. Beavers' Office Locations
Family Health Care Mathis Brothers262 S Quadrum Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73108 Directions (405) 951-1238
S Dean Brown M D P C7530 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008 Directions (405) 730-6990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Beavers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1386615839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beavers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beavers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beavers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beavers works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beavers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beavers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beavers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beavers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.