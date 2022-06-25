See All Hand Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. John Beck, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Beck, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (39)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. John Beck, MD

Dr. John Beck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Beck works at Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA, Bothell, WA and Monroe, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians
    1810 116th Ave NE Ste D4, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 283-5230
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians
    12911 120th Ave NE Ste H220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4224
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Eastside Chiropractic Clinic
    11801 NE 160th St Ste D, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4224
  4. 4
    Evergreen-Lakeshore Clinic Bothell
    10025 NE 186th St, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4224
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians
    1909 214th St SE Ste 110, Bothell, WA 98021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4224
  6. 6
    ProOrtho Monroe
    14841 179th Ave SE Ste 330, Monroe, WA 98272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4224
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?

    Jun 25, 2022
    I came to Dr.Beck after limited use of my hand for 18 months due to a surgery by another doctor. He graciously took me as a patient without degrading references to the previous doctor. He brought my two fingers and hand back to acceptable function and I am grateful for his skill and kindness. I couldn’t possibly ever go anywhere else and no matter where I might be in the country I would still come to him! Highly recommended.
    Valerie johnson — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Beck, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Beck, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beck to family and friends

    Dr. Beck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Beck, MD.

    About Dr. John Beck, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578727525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beck has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Beck, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.