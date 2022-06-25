Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Beck, MD
Dr. John Beck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians1810 116th Ave NE Ste D4, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 283-5230Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians12911 120th Ave NE Ste H220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4224Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Eastside Chiropractic Clinic11801 NE 160th St Ste D, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 823-4224
Evergreen-Lakeshore Clinic Bothell10025 NE 186th St, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 823-4224Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians1909 214th St SE Ste 110, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 823-4224
ProOrtho Monroe14841 179th Ave SE Ste 330, Monroe, WA 98272 Directions (425) 823-4224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I came to Dr.Beck after limited use of my hand for 18 months due to a surgery by another doctor. He graciously took me as a patient without degrading references to the previous doctor. He brought my two fingers and hand back to acceptable function and I am grateful for his skill and kindness. I couldn’t possibly ever go anywhere else and no matter where I might be in the country I would still come to him! Highly recommended.
- 1578727525
- University Of California, Irvine
- Geisinger Medical Center
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Notre Dame
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
