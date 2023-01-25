Dr. John Beelitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beelitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Beelitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Beelitz, MD
Dr. John Beelitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson/ Cooper Hospital.
Dr. Beelitz's Office Locations
John D. Beelitz MD PA3365 Burns Rd Ste 203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 203-8991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beelitz is in a class of his own! I’ve been seeing him for many years and must say a lot of physicians can learn so much from the way Dr. Beelitz treats his patients without judgement but care, understanding and compassion. I don’t trust many doctors but his knowledge of pain control and procedural technique is superb and should be the Gold standard of pain management! Thank you Dr. Beelitz for continuing to help me through many tough years of agony and doing everything you can to make my days and life manageable and tolerable!
About Dr. John Beelitz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson/ Cooper Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beelitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beelitz accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beelitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Beelitz has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beelitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Beelitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beelitz.
