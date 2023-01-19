Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bello, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bello, MD
Dr. John Bello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ.
Dr. Bello's Office Locations
Hunterdon Surgical Associates PA1100 Wescott Dr Ste 302, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6464
Hunterdon Medical Center2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John Bello was called in at short notice to address an iatrogenic issue of a family member. Thanks to his understanding and skilled surgical intervention, this situation was resolved very satisfactorily.
About Dr. John Bello, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1174508725
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bello speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
