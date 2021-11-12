Dr. John Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bender, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bender, MD
Dr. John Bender, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Hawthorn Medical531 Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 991-2255Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hawthorn Medical Associates, Pediatrics49 State Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 991-2255
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Most knowledgeable doctor Ive ever had the pleasure of meeting. Recommend him to any child
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children's Hospital Philadelphia
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
