Dr. John Beneke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beneke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Beneke, MD
Overview of Dr. John Beneke, MD
Dr. John Beneke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Beneke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beneke's Office Locations
-
1
Magruder Eye Institute1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 886-4878
-
2
Lakeside Surgery Center1825 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 206-2375
-
3
Magruder Eye Institute2257 E SEMORAN BLVD, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 886-4878
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beneke?
I had cataract surgery on both eyes at different times performed by Dr. Beneki. He is an exceptional doctor with hands of an angel. He was kind , attentive and reassuring before and after surgery. I would most highly recommend him to friends and family if someone is needing cataract surgery. However, let m e also compliment staff for a most pleasant experience again before and after surgery.
About Dr. John Beneke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1912962572
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beneke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beneke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beneke works at
Dr. Beneke has seen patients for Presbyopia, Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beneke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beneke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beneke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beneke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beneke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.