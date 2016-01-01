See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. John Berges, MD

Internal Medicine
1.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Berges, MD

Dr. John Berges, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Berges works at Community Health Service in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berges' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Community Health Service
    1101 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 527-6041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Overweight
Obesity
Gastritis
Overweight
Obesity

Gastritis
Overweight
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Cancer
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Berges, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376507285
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Berges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berges works at Community Health Service in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berges’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berges. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

