Overview

Dr. John Bergren, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder Creek, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UCSD Medical School and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Bergren works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Boulder Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.