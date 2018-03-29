Overview

Dr. John Bernat, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bernat works at Advance Dermatology Associates of Youngstown in Salem, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.