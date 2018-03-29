Dr. John Bernat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bernat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Bernat, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Advance Dermatology Associates of Youngstown1070 E State St Ste C, Salem, OH 44460 Directions
Advanced Dermatology987 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste 975, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 965-8760
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bernat is an amazing doctor. Extremely thorough and has a wonderful bedside manner. I recommend him to all of my friends and family.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1215923115
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Dr. Bernat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernat works at
Dr. Bernat has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.