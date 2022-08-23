See All Neurosurgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. John Berry, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Berry, MD

Dr. John Berry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Berry works at John B Berry MD in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shahin Shirzadi MD PA
    1415 Highway 6 Ste A200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-2101
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial SW Prof. Bldg. One
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 900, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-2101
  3. 3
    John B. Berry MD
    4635 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-2101
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Travelers
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr Berry put a stimulator in my spinal cord and he was awesome!!! He went out of his way to make me comfortable while in the hospital.
    Becky Stastny — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. John Berry, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184602948
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Western Ont
    Residency
    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

