Dr. John Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Berry, MD
Dr. John Berry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
Shahin Shirzadi MD PA1415 Highway 6 Ste A200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 796-2101Thursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Memorial SW Prof. Bldg. One7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 900, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 796-2101
John B. Berry MD4635 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 796-2101Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Travelers
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berry put a stimulator in my spinal cord and he was awesome!!! He went out of his way to make me comfortable while in the hospital.
About Dr. John Berry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184602948
Education & Certifications
- University Western Ont
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.