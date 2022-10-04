Dr. John Bershof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bershof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bershof, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bershof, MD
Dr. John Bershof, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
Dr. Bershof works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bershof's Office Locations
-
1
John Fox Bershof MD PC4500 E 9th Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 399-9609
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bershof?
Dr. Bershof did my rhinoplasty on September 26, 2022 and I am SO happy with my result. He went into detail during our consults what his plan was and I left feeling confident that I would be in good hands. One week after my surgery I got the brace off and cried tears of joy when he handed me the mirror. I LOVE it! He is very meticulous in his work and gives you a result that fits your face perfectly. Thank you Dr. Bershof!! Truly life changing coming from someone who has only dreamt of this until now.
About Dr. John Bershof, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1316029937
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bershof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bershof accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bershof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bershof works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bershof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bershof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bershof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bershof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.