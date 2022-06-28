Overview of Dr. John Bertelson, MD

Dr. John Bertelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Bertelson works at Bertelson Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.