Dr. John Bertelson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bertelson, MD
Dr. John Bertelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Bertelson's Office Locations
Bertelson Clinic at Senior Adults Specialty Healthcare3215 Steck Ave Ste 200, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 981-5192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology1600 W 38th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-3540
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 3A105, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2391
Camp Darryl MD313 E 12th St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-7876
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to listen not only to my loved one's needs but also to mine. I like the fact that family is included in the visits and the staff is always willing to help.
About Dr. John Bertelson, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215959697
Education & Certifications
- Dent Neurologic Institute|McLean/Harvard
- Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
- St Joseph Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertelson has seen patients for Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bertelson speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.