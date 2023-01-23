Dr. John Beshai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Beshai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Beshai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Beshai works at
Locations
The Heart Rhythm Institute of Arizona7221 E Princess Blvd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 634-4449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ten years ago I had an AFIB ablation procedure at the University Of Chicago in which Dr. Beshai was the surgeon. Prior to this procedure I was in the emergency room monthly due to AFIB. Since the ablation I have not had an AFIB incident and consider that procedure a miracle in my life. Dr. Chiu, my cardiologist, whom I see on a regular basis, initially set me up with Dr. Beshai.
About Dr. John Beshai, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beshai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beshai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beshai works at
Dr. Beshai has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beshai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beshai speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Beshai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beshai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beshai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beshai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.