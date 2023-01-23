Overview

Dr. John Beshai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Beshai works at The Heart Rhythm Institute of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.