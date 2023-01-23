See All Cardiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. John Beshai, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Beshai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Beshai works at The Heart Rhythm Institute of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Rhythm Institute of Arizona
    7221 E Princess Blvd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 634-4449
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Complications from Heart Procedures Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Devices Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Ten years ago I had an AFIB ablation procedure at the University Of Chicago in which Dr. Beshai was the surgeon. Prior to this procedure I was in the emergency room monthly due to AFIB. Since the ablation I have not had an AFIB incident and consider that procedure a miracle in my life. Dr. Chiu, my cardiologist, whom I see on a regular basis, initially set me up with Dr. Beshai.
    Dan Fitzgerald — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. John Beshai, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952345274
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Beshai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beshai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beshai works at The Heart Rhythm Institute of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Beshai’s profile.

    Dr. Beshai has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beshai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Beshai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beshai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beshai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beshai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

