Dr. John Betteridge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Betteridge works at Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.